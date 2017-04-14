Britney Spears Shares Photos From Her Family Trip to Hawaii

It may only be April, but Britney Spears is already looking hot for the summer!
The 35-year-old Princess of Pop is currently on a trip in Hawaii with her two sons, Sean and Jayden, as well as her mama, Lynne. While we can't get over their adorable family moments from the tropical vacation, we have to be honest in saying we're mostly obsessing over Brit's insanely toned body!
She's shared a few photos while posing in a coral bikini, showing off her ripped abs and fit figure.
Aside from posing in a bikini, Britney and her family have been hitting the beach, soaking up the sun and enjoying all the amazing food Hawaii has to offer.
In fact, on Thursday night, she shared a couple pics from their family outing to dinner, snapping a shot with her two boys as well as her delicious (and healthy!) meal.
"Dinner in Hawaii," she captioned the photo. "Literally the best!"
Britney also posted a sweet video collage from one of their first days on the trip. It starts off with the mama and her boys saying good morning before they take off for the beach and Clean Bandit's "Rockabye" starts playing in the background.
As the video goes on, we see the boys hit the beach with their boogie boards and play in the water. Britney also does some posing herself, laying on the sand and letting the waves crash over her as well as smiling for a snap with her mom.
So what's Brit's secret to getting her fit figure?
"I run a lot, I swim a lot and I dance a lot, too," the pop star told E! News' exclusively last summer. However, that doesn't mean she doesn't indulge on the occasion!
"Tacos, pizza and ice cream," Spears told us of her favorite cheat foods. "I love sweets. I love Oreo Blasts—they're the best!"