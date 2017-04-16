If you're a morning show viewer, chances are you're feeling pretty darn pumped for Funday Monday.

No, there isn't a major tell-all interview on the calendar. And no, a beloved band or movie cast isn't reuniting for the first time in decades.

Instead, the one and only Hoda Kotb is making her return to the 10 a.m. hour of Today after a much-deserved maternity leave.

Although plenty of talented, beloved parents have taken some time off in the daytime genre, there's an extra level of excitement surrounding Hoda's return. If you're wondering why, we're here to break it down.

The NBC News veteran surprised millions of viewers two months ago when she announced the adoption of a baby girl named Haley Joy. While Hoda's co-workers were more than excited to hear the news, it was ordinary viewers at home who flooded the new mom with well wishes.