It's the Hot Topic pop culture fans still can't seem to get enough.

AfterMama June revealed her nearly 300-pound weight loss two weeks ago, the question now being asked is will the reality star be able to keep it off for months and years to come.

Just a few short days after interviewing the Mama June: From Not to Hot star, Wendy Williams decided to share her honest opinion with us.

"I am 50-50 with Mama June and I told her that behind the scenes. I said Mama June, please work really hard to keep the weight off," Wendy explained to E! News at the Vital Signs of Bowel Health Summit in New York City. "But she's also got Honey Boo Boo who is a child growing up. She wants normal food."