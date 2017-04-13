How to Get Meghan Markle's Signature Beauty Look

Meghan Markle may have recently shut down her lifestyle site, but her signature beauty look can now be yours…forever.

Whether it's on her USA Network series Suits or at a promotional event, the 35-year-old actress is often radiating with glowing skin, bronzed cheeks and sultry eye makeup. It's a look celeb makeup artist Min Min Ma loves to create on Prince Harry's girlfriend.

"A sun-kissed complexion, soft smoky eyes in bronzy, earthy tones and soft nude pink/coral lips," described the makeup artist, brings out her eyes and complements her natural features without overwhelming them.