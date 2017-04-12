Vanessa Hudgens' Workout Routine Probably Costs More Than Your Rent

Mama June and Sugar Bear's Relationship Roller Coaster: All the Highs and Lows of Reality TV's Dramatic Pair
Vanessa Hudgens' workout routine has everyone talking for a lot of reasons.
The 28-year-old covers the latest issue of Women's Health magazine in which she divulged how she lost 10 lbs. in just one (we repeat, one) month: SoulCycle and Yoga.
For a Los Angeles-bsaed actress, that sounds totally normal, right? Well, it is...until she mentioned she takes the pricey indoor cycling class twice a day while maintaining her yoga practice three times per week.
Just to put things in perspective, let us break down the cost of all that:
1 SoulCycle Class: $30
2 Classes per Day at least 5 Days a Week: $300/week
1 CorePower Yoga Class (she's been spotted at this studio several times): $25
3 CorePower Yoga Classes per Week: $75/week
Therefore, Hudgen's weekly payout for fitness classes (including parking, etc.) would come out to about $400 per week! And if that doesn't amaze you, it means her costs add up to about $1600 per month...And that's more than most people pay for rent.
However, while we may think that's a pretty high expense to pay, Hudgens says it's more than just looking good...it makes her feel good, too!
"I don't consider it fitness," Hudgens explained in Women's Health. "It's more like therapy for me."
Fitness aside, she also eats clean, sticking to a low-carb, high-fat diet. Hudgens' meal plan typically includes: an avocado a day; eggs and bacon for breakfast; a salad with dark meat chicken for lunch; almonds for a snack; and grilled salmon or steak with a salad or sautéed veggies for dinner.
