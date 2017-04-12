Vanessa Hudgens' Workout Routine Probably Costs More Than Your Rent

Vanessa Hudgens' workout routine has everyone talking for a lot of reasons.

The 28-year-old covers the latest issue of Women's Health magazine in which she divulged how she lost 10 lbs. in just one (we repeat, one) month: SoulCycle and Yoga.

For a Los Angeles-bsaed actress, that sounds totally normal, right? Well, it is...until she mentioned she takes the pricey indoor cycling class twice a day while maintaining her yoga practice three times per week.

Just to put things in perspective, let us break down the cost of all that: