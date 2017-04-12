This little kid did NOT hold back when he found out he was getting a new sibling ?? pic.twitter.com/44AzSyJkLG

Everyone, meet Tray.

Tray is a young boy who just found out his mom is pregnant with her third child, and he's simply not happy about it. He also has a lot of questions, which we find quite reasonable.

For example, in the video posted by Cosmopolitan (which has now gone viral), he asks his mother, "What were you thinking? Why do you have to just get another baby? You just had two!"

He makes a solid argument there.

He then goes into a bit of a rant which makes him sound like a 50-year-old as opposed to a toddler, and it's beyond cute.