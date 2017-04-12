Police were called to Jodie Sweetin's home this week after they received a call that ex-fiancé Justin Hodak allegedly showed up again despite a restraining order.

An LAPD spokesperson told E! News Hodak had pulled into the driveway of Sweetin's home Monday and sped off when security came out. Police were called and arrived but he was nowhere to be found. Officers issued a contempt of court report against him. However, TMZ reported Hodak denied being at her house that day.

The Fuller House actress had called off their two-month engagement in late March and he has repeatedly been arrested at the property since she obtained a restraining order instructing him to stay away from her and her two daughters following the split.