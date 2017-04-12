Police were called to Jodie Sweetin's home this week after they received a call that ex-fiancé Justin Hodak allegedly showed up again despite a restraining order.
An LAPD spokesperson told E! News Hodak had pulled into the driveway of Sweetin's home Monday and sped off when security came out. Police were called and arrived but he was nowhere to be found. Officers issued a contempt of court report against him. However, TMZ reported Hodak denied being at her house that day.
The Fuller House actress had called off their two-month engagement in late March and he has repeatedly been arrested at the property since she obtained a restraining order instructing him to stay away from her and her two daughters following the split.
After Sweetin and Hodak split, they got into a heated argument. He had been "abusing alcohol and marijuana" that evening and when Sweetin asked him to leave the house, he threatened to commit suicide. He "escalated the conflict by pulling down a seven-foot bookcase," she stated in the restraining order. Police were called and he was arrested because a firearm was found at the home and he is not allowed to have one because he is a felon.
Sweetin obtained a restraining order against him. But he still showed up at her house later, which prompted him to get arrested again. Days later, he was arrested again for violating the restraining order, this time for driving by the residence. Police were already at the property because they were instructed to be present while the actress' rep and security guard recovered some property and spotted his vehicle.