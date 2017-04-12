Josh Brolin Joins Deadpool Sequel as Cable

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mama June, Sugar Bear, Marriage Boot Camp Premiere

Mama June and Sugar Bear's Relationship Roller Coaster: All the Highs and Lows of Reality TV's Dramatic Pair

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

How Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Beat the Odds: From Reality TV Pariahs to Expectant Parents

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Josh Brolin

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Welcoming Josh Brolin to the cast of Deadpool 2!

The Oscar-nominated actor has been cast as Cable in the upcoming superhero sequel, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Brolin joins previously announced Atlanta breakout star Zazie Beetz in the roundup of celebs set to star alongside Ryan Reynolds in the film. 

According to the outlet, Josh inked a four-movie deal to portray Cable in Deadpool 2, and presumably other Marvel flicks such as X-Force and a possible third Deadpool project. 

As for what his role will entail, Cable is described by Deadpool creators as a polar opposite to the film's snarky, and often outrageous titular hero (Reynolds). And for those familiar with Marvel mythology, you'll remember Cable as the time-traveling son of X-Man Cyclops.

Photos

Upcoming Movies

Brolin is no stranger to the Marvel universe, as he lends his voice to Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will star in Avengers: Infinity War

As anticipation builds around the widely popular franchise, moviegoers were delighted to see Deadpool 2 finally drop a teaser in early March. Reynolds' Wade Wilson is back as the badass in red and black whose timing is more than a little off, and there's even an extended shot of the hero's bare backside. 

Are you excited to see Josh take on Deadpool 2? Sound off in the comments!

Deadpool 2 is set for release in March of 2018.

TAGS/ Josh Brolin , Movies , Casting , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again