Dakota Meyer is ready to welcome his baby girl, but not without giving credit where credit is due.
Bristol Palin's husband took to Instagram on Wednesday with a sweet message for his expectant wife. "I couldn't ask for a better person to be the mother of my children," Meyer captioned a photo of Bristol receiving an ultrasound. "She's the most amazing woman on earth and I'm so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing"
Sarah Palin's 26-year-old daughter is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her second bundle of joy with Dakota. In addition to 1-year-old daughter Sailor Grace, Bristol is mom to son Tripp, 8, whom she shares with former fiancé Levi Johnston.
The couple announced Bristol's pregnancy last December, six months after the couple made things official and secretly tied the knot.
"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!" she and Dakota told ET at the time. "God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"
In March, the pair revealed they're expecting a girl. "Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered," she wrote on Instagram. "So excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!"
And her springtime due date is just around the corner! Looks like countdown to baby is officially on.