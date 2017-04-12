Morris also recalled how she felt after her and Kemp's split last year.

"I literally mourned Grant and I's break up, it was awful," she said. "That was a terrible breakup. We kept it minimal but it was really hard for me. It took me a good two and a half months to really get over it and I finally allowed myself to do it, and lo and behold, I met Russell. Then it just worked out when it was supposed to. It's really nice. It's like, magical! It's so amazing."

"I never fully trusted Grant and I never was fully secure with him and it led to a lot of problems," she said. "It suddenly ended and it was one of those things that was like wow, you're just going to give up that easily? It just wasn't good, it wasn't good. I think about it now and there were issues from the get-go anyway, and it's a blessing that we were both smart enough to realize in the beginning and not drag it out. I do respect him for that so much for ending it when we did but it still sucks the way it went down. And then there was definitely a lot of hostility through social media. We were trying to blast each other at the same time because god knows why. We were just being awful."