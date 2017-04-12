Getty Images; Warner Bros.
Jude Law has been sorted.
Warner Bros. Pictures announced Wednesday that Law has been casted as Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel. The next installment will introduce fans to Dumbledore years before they met him as the headmaster of Hogwarts. In this story, Dumbledore is still serving as the wizarding school's Transfiguration professor. He's also a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard who believes wizards are superior to Muggles and No-Majs.
Johnny Depp (briefly) appeared in the first film as Grindelwald, and many fans voiced their disapproval. Author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling opened up to E! News at the New York City premiere in November 2016, explaining why she felt Depp was the best choice and also revealed that she had already found her Dumbledore!
"I didn't approach him—although he was approached with my full blessing, because I thought he'd be amazing in the part. I can't say much, because there are surprises in the movie, but I'm really happy with his performance," the screenwriter teased. "And I think the fans will be, too."
She continued, "I have, of course, thought about this. I do have a name. I do have someone in mind, but I can't say it. Because if that person doesn't get cast, then the person who does get cast will blame me forever for having said it, won't they? So, I'm going to just keep quiet."
"If it is that person," she added, "then you will know about it."
Were you thinking of The Young Pope star, Rowling? You have to tell us the truth!
The next installment is set to be released Nov. 16, 2018.
