When Vanessa Hudgens commits, she goes all in.

The Powerless star appears on the cover of Women's Health magazine's May issue, where she detailed the exact steps it took to shed a good amount of weight in a small amount of time. Hudgens credits a low carb, high fat diet for helping her drop 10 lbs. in only a month, and sticking to a high intensity fitness regimen when losing the 20 lbs. she gained for her role in 2013's Gimme Shelter.

"When I ate carbs, I would get that dip in the afternoon, where I felt really sluggish," the actress described to the mag. "When I'm off them, my energy stays consistent throughout the day."

Vanessa breaks down her meal plan as well, which includes an avocado a day; eggs and bacon for breakfast; a salad with dark meat chicken for lunch; almonds for a snack; and grilled salmon or steak with a salad or sautéed veggies for dinner.