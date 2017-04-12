And the "Chrissy Teigen is all of us" train rolls along...

Sure, she's a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who works in fashion for a living, but even this star has had to face the dark side of getting dressed. Exhibit A: this jumpsuit that just won't cooperate.

In a video she shared to her Snapchat account, the TV personality struggled to zip herself into a green one-piece. Behind the camera, a mystery voice could be heard assuring the star with encouraging words.

"We can get it. Keep going. Keep going!" a friend cheered on Teigen as she tried with all her might to pull the material to a close.

"We got this!" she agreed before showing defeat. Chrissy, we've definitely all been there.