Blue Skidoo, we can too!

That's what we imagine every past and present Blue's Clues fanatic is saying now that Steve Burns is back doing what he does best: making kids smile! The titular star of the beloved Nickelodeon series just released Foreverywhere, a psychedelic rock children's album that he told DailyMail.com will be music to everyone's ears.

"The way we approached it was," Steve described, "it is music that is for kids, maybe. And maybe some of it is for adults. But it's all definitely both."

So what has Steve been up to since he ditched his green stripes and pleated khakis 15 years ago and "headed to college?" To put it succinctly, he's a total hipster thriving in the Big Apple.

We're breaking down five clues (Blue style) that tell us Steve is living his best life, artsy Instagram feed and all: