We may still be having a chilly spring, but Kate Beckinsale's recent slew of bikini selfies suggest that at least someone is ready for some major fun in the sun.
The British actress took to Instagram on Monday to post her most recent selfie, which shows a very tan Beckinsale wearing a floral patterned bikini and rocking sunglasses while she stands in front of an abstract piece of wall art.
Beckinsale playfully captioned the post, referring to the painting behind her, "Successfully completed the holiday Rorschach test without seeing a penis or my mother."
We, however, are seeing the embryos from Look Who's Talking (thanks, Kate), or sunflowers...
The 43-year-old star also recently snagged the cover of Shape for the January/February 2017 issue, and another photo from Monday looks like she was truly inspired by that shoot. The pic shows Beckinsale lounging in the sun by gorgeous blue waters; lying on a large suspended net, the Underworld: Blood Wars actress wears a red bandeau bikini top and white bottoms.
She captioned the post, "Float float and some funny marks on your bum when you get up."
Two days ago, the actress also posted another selfie to her Instagram, in which she's wearing what looks like the same swimsuit as the most recent post, but also gives followers a chance to see those famous eyes which were previously hidden beneath her trendy sunglasses. "Happy oh happy," she wrote.
In her interview with Shape, Beckinsale credited her toned bod to celeb fitness guru Gunnar Peterson. Describing her workout, the star discussed how her beach body didn't just appear without a whole lot of hard work.
"I work out hard with Gunnar five or six times a week," said Beckinsale. "I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture. But the thing I like about circuit training is that you're never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can't bear it, and it changes to something else."
Beckinsale also talked how working out has mental health benefits as well, saying, "I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave. Working out is basically nature's antidepressant."
As are pictures of Kate Beckinsale in a bikini. Full circle.