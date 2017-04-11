We may still be having a chilly spring, but Kate Beckinsale's recent slew of bikini selfies suggest that at least someone is ready for some major fun in the sun.

The British actress took to Instagram on Monday to post her most recent selfie, which shows a very tan Beckinsale wearing a floral patterned bikini and rocking sunglasses while she stands in front of an abstract piece of wall art.

Beckinsale playfully captioned the post, referring to the painting behind her, "Successfully completed the holiday Rorschach test without seeing a penis or my mother."

We, however, are seeing the embryos from Look Who's Talking (thanks, Kate), or sunflowers...