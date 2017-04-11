Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana Split: What's at Stake?

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana have separated after five years of marriage, and while this might just sound like another celebrity divorce, it's far from it.

The pair is one of the wealthiest couples in the world, and both are financial entities in their own right. The Qatari businessman racks up a net worth of about $1 billion dollars, while the singer and Jackson family member reaches about $175 million.

So what does this mean in terms of their divorce? E! News discussed the many factors at stake with celebrity divorce attorney Vikki Ziegler who is also the host of Bravo's Untying the Knot and CEO of divorcedating.com.