Mama June didn't hold back while appearing on The Wendy WilliamsShow Tuesday morning.
The WE tv star opened up to host Wendy Williams about her weight loss, her family and, to the surprise of many, her strained relationship with ex-boyfriend Sugar Bear. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star told the talk show host that her ex has been "very emotionally and physically" abusive, but she went out of her way to hide what was happening. Now, she said, people will see the "truth" in the upcoming reunion episode.
"This episode is going to show a little piece of our life," she explained. "It's going to open our lives...This episode is going to bring a lot of stuff out in the open. He doesn't have a relationship with Alana ["Honey Boo Boo" Thompson].
"He's not their dad. He severed that. Like I said, there's been several—I can give you Pumpkin's eye was his fault. The thing that we were showing on Honey Boo Boo and we never did. The car wreck. Several things that happened on Honey Boo Boo that was covered up."
While speaking about the upcoming episode, June also revealed that a producer made Sugar Bear try the kiss three times because she was "gagging so bad."
E! News has reached out to Sugar Bear regarding June's abuse claims.
The reality TV star first made physical and emotional abuse claims to Page Six Monday, telling the publication she's coming clean about everything because she wants everyone to know the real Sugar Bear.
"It's time the world sees him for what he is," the 37-year-old star said. "Pumpkin's eye buckle was caused by him...because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.