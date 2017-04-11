Carpool Karaoke is going primetime—again. The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 is coming to CBS on Monday, May 22.

In addition to Carpool Karaoke segments, including an all-new installment with a celebrity yet to be announced, the special will feature Toddlerography and James Corden's favorite Late Late Show moments. This is the second primetime special for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Last year's installment, which featured Jennifer Lopez sitting in the passenger seat for a Carpool Karaoke ride, won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.