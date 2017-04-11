Ludacris, your fans can't be fooled.

Following the release of his music video for his new "Vitamin D" track, the Fate of the Furious star came under fire for digitally enhancing his muscles for the visual. Fans couldn't resist ribbing the rapper for the choice, comparing the CGI washboard to that of a video game character's or a set of rolls.

Ludacris made light of all of the criticism, writing to one fan, "I did a lot of sit ups for that" when she asked him whether those abs were the result of a Sephora shopping spree.