Gordon Ramsay's Children Won't Inherit His Fortune

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, known for his gruff commentary and, um, colorful language, has made a career out of his unforgettable presence and expert culinary know-how. His starring roles on reality TV on shows like Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef have served him well, and that goes for the economic front as well.

Last year, Forbes included Gordon on its list of the highest-earning celebrities in the world, earning $54 million in 2016.

Gordon, who is a happily married father of four, recently spoke to The Telegraph about his fortune, where it might go and whether his kids will ever see a cent. As predicted, Gordon was blunt as ever.