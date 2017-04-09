Let Ryan Phillippe set the record straight: He is not dating Katy Perry.
Now weeks after tabloid reports claimed the actor and pop star were spotted getting cozy at Elton John's birthday bash, Ryan took to Twitter on Sunday with a strongly-worded message to the pot-stirrers.
"I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY," he tweeted in all caps. "BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx"
When responding to a fan who said they wished to be linked romantically to Perry, Phillippe added, "don't mind 'people' thinking that. don't want low flying pervs hovering periodically."
Perry has yet to respond publicly to the celeb's admission, nor to the romance speculation.
Getty Images
I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017
thx
The "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress split from Orlando Bloom in late February after less than a year together, and as a source explained exclusively to E! News, "Katy pulled the plug. It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space."
And in the aftermath of their surprise breakup, a separate source assured that the former lovebirds "still talk and text" and have even hung out.
Phillippe was last romantically linked to fiancée Paulina Slagter, but called it quits on their five-year relationship last November. He co-parents two children, 17-year-old Ava and 13-year-old Deacon, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.
Looks like this was another Hollywood love story that just wasn't meant to be.