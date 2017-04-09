He then paused for several seconds as he appeared to fight back tears.

"My brother was born with cerebral palsy and it taught me that loving people isn't a choice and that people aren't actually all created equal," Ashton said. "The Constitution lies to us. we're not all created equal. We're all created incredibly inequal to one another, in our capabilities and what we can do and how we think and what we see. But we all have the equal capacity to love one another, and my brother taught me that."

"When I got older, I spent years and years feeling bad about it, our inequalities," the actor said. "He also taught me that he had gifts that I didn't have. Extraordinary gifts that I didn't have, and that every time I felt sorry for him in life, I made him less. He taught me that and he gave that to me."