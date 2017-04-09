Busy Philipps: "I Was Almost Murdered by a Random Dude in an Uber"

Busy Philipps had one hell of an Uber trip this weekend.
The 37-year-old Cougar Town alum and Vice Principals star recalled on Instagram Stories Saturday night and again on Sunday morning a scary encounter she and husband Marc Silverstein had after leaving a restaurant. She posted a photo of herself on her normal feed, writing, "Seconds before I was almost murdered by a random dude in an Uber..."
Philipps said in a series of almost 50 videos that they called a single Uber, not a shared ride. She said a driver in an SUV pulled up farther away from them and they got inside. She said she immediately felt uncomfortable.
"I say [to Marc], 'What's going on, are we about to get murdered?' Philipps recalled. "A man that we didn't know existed in the back seat pops up...and he was like, 'I promise that's not going to happen.' It was very creepy the way he chose to say it, even though he wasn't going to murder us, he made it seem like he might."
"I started screaming, 'I'm not going to be killed today! I will not f--king be killed today!'...'No! You cannot kill us! F--k no!'" Phillips continued.
The actress said the two then jumped out of the car.
An Uber source told E! News that the couple provided feedback about their experience, saying they had a second rider with them in a single ride they had ordered, which is a violation of the company's terms of servicem and did not report any safety incident. Meanwhile, the company is looking into the incident.
"People think that I should've called the police maybe, but I feel like...we're in L.A., guys. It would have taken them easily an hour to get there," Philipps said. "Also, what are my charges? 'There was a creepy guy?' I don't think that's illegal."
Her husband said it was the "weirdest thing" that has ever happened to him.
"I'm done with Uber. Never again. Never again!" Philipps said. "That was legitimately the scariest, weirdest, worst thing that's ever happened in a car situation for me."