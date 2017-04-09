Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Welcome First Child

Congrats to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk!

The two have welcomed their first child, according to reports.

A source told People magazine Sunday Shayk gave birth two weeks ago. No other details were made available.

E! News had confirmed about Shayk's pregnancy in November, after she showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The 42-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model were first romantically linked back in May of 2015 when they were spotted kissing in New York City.