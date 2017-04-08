Jennifer Lopez is kicking back with the love of her life.

The "Ain't Your Mama" songstress took to Instagram on Saturday with a subtle tribute to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Captioned "#saturdayvibes," J. Lo and A-Rod are rocking matching white kicks while snuggled up on a couch watching the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles. (Alex retired from the Yankees in August 2016, but acts as a special adviser to the team.)

Though their faces remain hidden, fans of the lovebirds couldn't help but share their admiration for the pop star and professional athlete's relaxing afternoon.

And as E! News reported yesterday, Jennifer and Alex's month-long romance is only getting stronger. A source shared with us exclusively that they are officially exclusive, explaining, "Boyfriend and girlfriend titles have been vocalized with each other. What was a hot, casual thing is turning into something more serious."