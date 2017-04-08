Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Message to Moses Martin Is the Sweetest Mother-Son Moment You'll See All Day
Jennifer Lopez is kicking back with the love of her life.
The "Ain't Your Mama" songstress took to Instagram on Saturday with a subtle tribute to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Captioned "#saturdayvibes," J. Lo and A-Rod are rocking matching white kicks while snuggled up on a couch watching the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles. (Alex retired from the Yankees in August 2016, but acts as a special adviser to the team.)
Though their faces remain hidden, fans of the lovebirds couldn't help but share their admiration for the pop star and professional athlete's relaxing afternoon.
And as E! News reported yesterday, Jennifer and Alex's month-long romance is only getting stronger. A source shared with us exclusively that they are officially exclusive, explaining, "Boyfriend and girlfriend titles have been vocalized with each other. What was a hot, casual thing is turning into something more serious."
"They can't keep their hands off each other in public or amongst close friends," our insider added. "It got really hot and heavy and they want to see where this goes, but are hopeful it can lead into a future."
But despite Rodriguez "wooing J. Lo in many ways" with thoughtful presents and fine dining, it's the mother of two's love of simple pleasures (like dedicating an entire weekend to baseball on the couch) that really piqued the MLB star's interest.
"She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother," Alex revealed during a recent appearance on The View. "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."
And she loves baseball, too! What more could a guy ask for?