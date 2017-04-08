Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Message to Moses Martin Is the Sweetest Mother-Son Moment You'll See All Day

Gwyneth Paltrow, Moses, Instagram

Instagram

Happy birthday, Moses Martin!

As Gwyneth Paltrow's son—who she co-parents with ex Chris Martinturned another year older on Saturday, the Goop lifestyle guru couldn't help but celebrate with a touching Instagram dedicated to the 11-year-old. 

"Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time," Gwyneth wrote alongside a photo of the duo rocking sunglasses. "I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses"

So what did Moses get as a birthday present? Well, according to his proud mama, all his wishes were fulfilled thanks to a plethora of brand new fidget spinners. "Birthday dreams come true #fidgetspinners," Paltrow captioned a shot of the gadgets. 

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Moses Martin, Chris Martin

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

It's unclear what the Coldplayfrontman has in store for the birthday boy this year around, but no one can forget his epic present to Moses on his 10th birthday. During a show in Lima, Peru last year, Martin took a moment to invite his mini-me onstage and surprise him with one unforgettable shout out in front of 40,000 people. 

The entire arena sang "Happy Birthday" to Moses as he blew out the candles on his birthday cake, and lucky for fans, Gwyneth caught the whole thing on camera. 

Then in October 2016, Moses and big sis Apple Martin, 12, joined their rocker dad onstage to perform hits from Ariana Grandeand Twenty One Pilots. Too cool!

Here's to this celeb kid's best year yet!

