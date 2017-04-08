Happy birthday, Moses Martin!

As Gwyneth Paltrow's son—who she co-parents with ex Chris Martinturned another year older on Saturday, the Goop lifestyle guru couldn't help but celebrate with a touching Instagram dedicated to the 11-year-old.

"Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time," Gwyneth wrote alongside a photo of the duo rocking sunglasses. "I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses"

So what did Moses get as a birthday present? Well, according to his proud mama, all his wishes were fulfilled thanks to a plethora of brand new fidget spinners. "Birthday dreams come true #fidgetspinners," Paltrow captioned a shot of the gadgets.