It's time for another date night done right!

Before the weekend officially kicked off, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd found themselves in the same city at the same time. What came next was a casual but cool romantic evening out.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the famous couple was seen holding hands after visiting Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

The "Come and Get It" singer was seen wearing a black skirt with a denim jacket and black boots. As for The Weeknd, he sported a Puma jacket with black pants and maroon colored shoes.

E! News has also learned that the pair traveled to Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills where they enjoyed a two-hour dinner before heading to their next destination.