Al Pereira/WireImage
Harry Styles is taking on a few new roles—actor, solo artist...godfather?
In the midst of a press tour for his first solo single, "Sign of the Times," the former One Direction member is dishing on everything from his upcoming performance in Dunkirk and the future of the group to potentially playing godfather to bandmate Liam Payne's first baby boy. The star announced the birth of his first child in late March and, according to Styles, has been "loving" his life as a dad.
"He said it's going really well," Styles said during an interview on Key 103. "I'm very happy for him."
As for whether or not he's been asked to be the baby's godfather, that's still up in the air.
"I think it's a roll of the dice to be honest. I think there's a lot of people that Liam has in mind, but I'm not going to add any extra pressure," he said. "If it came my way, I would be honored."
In the meantime, he has new movie, album and sound to introduce to the world. "I never wanted it to sound like anyone else," the star told Elvis Duran of his first track. "I didn't want to feel like I was redoing something. But, at the same time, I think it's impossible to not be influenced by stuff that you grew up listening to. All I know really is that I wanted to write through the whole album. I wanted it to be really honest. I didn't want to hide and I just wanted to write what I wanted to listen to."
Now, as he prepares to hit the Saturday Night Live stage on April 15, he'll also perform for the first time with his shorter locks—the result of a chop he underwent for the Christopher Nolan-directed drama.
"I felt very naked," Styles told Duran of his short hair. "When I first told my parents I was going to be in a World War II film, they thought I was playing a lady on the train station waving the soldiers off, so we had to make the chop. But, it was good! It's very breezy."