Harry Styles is taking on a few new roles—actor, solo artist...godfather?

In the midst of a press tour for his first solo single, "Sign of the Times," the former One Direction member is dishing on everything from his upcoming performance in Dunkirk and the future of the group to potentially playing godfather to bandmate Liam Payne's first baby boy. The star announced the birth of his first child in late March and, according to Styles, has been "loving" his life as a dad.

"He said it's going really well," Styles said during an interview on Key 103. "I'm very happy for him."

As for whether or not he's been asked to be the baby's godfather, that's still up in the air.

"I think it's a roll of the dice to be honest. I think there's a lot of people that Liam has in mind, but I'm not going to add any extra pressure," he said. "If it came my way, I would be honored."