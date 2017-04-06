Is April the Giraffe’s Pregnancy a Hoax? We Investigate...

Who's got four legs and a world audience? Why, April the Giraffe, of course.

If the name sounds familiar, you're in good company, and for those who haven't heard of the mammal yet, sit back and be prepared to ace your next water cooler chat.

It's what can only be described as the most anticipated pregnancy of the year, so it was only a matter of time before the conspiracy theories began.

Back in February, New York's Animal Adventure Park launched a livestream of the 15-year-old giraffe in an effort to document the final stages of her pregnancy.

Shortly after the video hit the web, the animal park hit its very first hurdle.