This Is What's in Venus Williams' Gym Bag

When you're one of the GOAT in tennis, you can't step out on the court with just anything on. The world is watching!

Venus Williams never disappoints, proving that you can be an athletic powerhouse and a style star at the same time (unlike many of us that rock sweat-drenched T-shirts to the gym). With four Olympic gold medals, seven Grand Slam singles titles and five Wimbledon singles titles under her belt, it's safe to say that Venus knows how to rock it on the court.

If you're wondering where the tennis star finds athletic gear fit for the world stage, look no further. Venus created her own athleisure line: EleVen by Venus Williams. The collection is full of bold monochromatic patterns and bright colors, with soft, breathable fabric—perfect for your next workout or a stroll in the park. Even better: the athlete-turned-designer recently launched the new "Datura" collection in time for spring!