Adele knows how to send a strong message.

The Grammy winner gifted former One Direction singer Harry Styles a very special present in honor of his recent 21st birthday and it was nothing short of brilliant.

Styles, who co-hosted BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw this week, dished about the gift and the personalized memo that came along with it.

"For my 21st she gave me one of her albums 21 and said, ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.'"