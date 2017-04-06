People's Choice Awards Coming to E! in 2018

The People's Choice Awards has a new home.

The E! network announced Thursday that it has acquired the annual award show, which celebrates the best in pop culture and is voted on entirely by fans; the show previously aired on CBS. In addition, E! will oversee the People's Choice Awards' digital, social and voting platforms.

E! will air the People's Choice Awards beginning in 2018 with its 44th annual installment. Wilshire Studios, the team behind E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, will produce the ceremony. The show will air across E!'s 17 international channels, reaching 153 countries in 24 languages. The People's Choice Awards is the only major award show voted on entirely by the public. Fans pick the nominees and the winners, identifying the best in digital, movies, music and television.