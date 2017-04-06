People's Choice Awards Coming to E! in 2018

The People's Choice Awards has a new home.
The E! network announced Thursday that it has acquired the annual award show, which celebrates the best in pop culture and is voted on entirely by fans; the show previously aired on CBS. In addition, E! will oversee the People's Choice Awards' digital, social and voting platforms.
E! will air the People's Choice Awards beginning in 2018 with its 44th annual installment. Wilshire Studios, the team behind E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, will produce the ceremony. The show will air across E!'s 17 international channels, reaching 153 countries in 24 languages. The People's Choice Awards is the only major award show voted on entirely by the public. Fans pick the nominees and the winners, identifying the best in digital, movies, music and television.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Robert Stivers created the People's Choice Awards in in 1975, and it was previously owned by Procter & Gamble and produced by Mark Burnett. Adam Stotsky, President, E!, shared the network's excitement over the acquisition Thursday. "Rooted in pop culture and celebrity, the People's Choice Awards is a natural extension for E! and we are excited to evolve and supercharge this fan-centered event for the next generation in a way that only E! can," Stotsky said in a statement. "Over two decades ago, E! created the red carpet experience and became the leading destination for fans on Hollywood's biggest nights. With this acquisition, we are harnessing our entertainment authority, live event expertise and huge multi-platform reach to take fans beyond the red carpet and offer a true end to end consumer experience."
Nearly 300 million votes were cast for the 2017 show. Pop star Britney Spears led with four wins, while TV host Ellen DeGeneres became the most awarded person in the show's history.