Did Iggy Azalea just start the next Hollywood weight loss fad?

The female emcee claims she lost a whopping 15 lbs. in one week from twerking so much in her new music video for "Mo Bounce."

Azalea, 26, joined New Zealand radio station Nova 96.9 and told hosts Fitzy and Wippa that she had to do quite a bit of rehearsals ahead of filming the music video, which caused her to shed the weight.

"It's a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimply dressed," she explained. "I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!"