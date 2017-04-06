The Girls of Girls Star in a Golden Girls Parody

HBO's Girls will end after six seasons on Apr. 16.
Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, fans of the series got a glimpse at what's in store for Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham), Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke), Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet), Elijah Krantz (Andrew Rannells) and Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams) as septuagenarians. In a Golden Girls parody—produced by Jaden Smith Jr. and directed by Blue Ivy Carter and ShilohJolie-Pitt—the five friends prove they haven't changed much since Girls debuted in 2012.
Hannah is still naked, Jessa is now into "recreational morphine," Shoshanna still talks a mile a minute and Marnie has "been married eight times." In Wednesday's episode, the girls reunited for Marnie's "63rd" birthday. It doesn't take long for her to announce she's hooking up with another musician—a "super hip 90-year-old who plays experimental mandolin on bingo night."
The conversation then turns to STDs, with Jessa telling Marnie, "Herpes is so basic."
"Yeah, we all got it," Hannah says. "Front and back."
Moments later, a stripper by the name of Officer Sausage (Jimmy Kimmel) shows up at their place to get the party started. To Hannah's surprise, the stripper is actually her son, Hampton. "I'm going to eat this whole cheesecake in hopes I fall into a diabetic coma so I can forget that my son just came over to show me his member," Hannah says. "Cheesecake, take the wheel!"
Elijah, who hasn't aged a day, then saunters into the kitchen to liven things up. "Hey slut dumpsters!" he says. "I've got Assure and ecstasy. Who wants to party 'til we crap ourselves?"
Shoshanna replies, "I'm not falling for that again."
Jessa complains that she paid for a stripper and instructs Hampton to get to work—and that's exactly what he does, ripping off his pants and busting a move. As Icona Pop's "I Love It" plays (a nod to Season 2, Episode 3 of Girls), Hannah collapses. "Life Alert, I've fallen and I'm just completely overwhelmed," she explains. "If someone could make contact with my parents..."
Never mind Hannah. As the group twerks, Elijah says, "Being 80 is the best!"
