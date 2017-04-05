Meghan King Edmonds is one hot mama!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star welcomed her little girl Aspen last November, and now nearly five months later, she's sharing how her enviable physique snapped back so quickly.

Early on in her weight loss journey, Meghan credited breastfeeding for helping her shed 25 pounds, also admitting that she had 12 more pounds to go until reaching her goal weight. Then on Wednesday, Edmonds flaunted her post-baby body with a gym selfie shared to Instagram, posing alongside personal trainer and workout guru Nancy Anderson.

"A lot of people have asked me how I got my body back after having Aspen - well this is it: combined with breastfeeding, it was also important for me to consult someone who not only talks the talk, but walks the walks - @nancyandersonfit!" Meghan wrote.