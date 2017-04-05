Wedding bells are ringing and fans may be able to hear and see them soon.
Just a few short days after John Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend during WrestleMania 33, Nikki Bella is already getting asked if the couple's wedding day will air on television.
As of right now, the bride-to-be is open to the idea under a few circumstances.
"I'm definitely willing to film it for sure. I feel like I've taken people on this incredible journey on Total Divas and Total Bellas. They have seen me cry, get angry and be so many different ways about marriage," Nikki shared with E! News exclusively. "I feel like for my fan base, my Bella Army, I should let them tune into my wedding."
"But I also don't want, because it's being filmed, to take away from the special moment," she continued. "It's definitely something I have to think about, but as long as I can keep it to as much of that real moment that it is, I definitely would."
Ultimately, the E! star is simply enjoying her new relationship status as well as that 5-carat engagement ring. At the same time, she totally confessed that a few specific wedding dates have been placed in her head.
As of now, however, nothing is close to being official.
"I've already been trying to plan dates, but that's all I've done," she shared with us. "I haven't looked at dresses. I kind of want to lock in that date. It's just so hard with our schedules."
Whether that special day is as early as this fall or later in 2018, Nikki simply wants to be surrounded by love as she exchanges vows with the man of her dreams.
"I just want it to be a time where we are excited to be together and have family and we feel alive and fresh and I just hope there's a week in our lives where we can just dedicate to that week with friends and family and we get the most special day of our lives," Nikki shared. "I do not want my man to be exhausted for our wedding day, especially our wedding night."
