Wedding bells are ringing and fans may be able to hear and see them soon.

Just a few short days after John Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend during WrestleMania 33, Nikki Bella is already getting asked if the couple's wedding day will air on television.

As of right now, the bride-to-be is open to the idea under a few circumstances.

"I'm definitely willing to film it for sure. I feel like I've taken people on this incredible journey on Total Divas and Total Bellas. They have seen me cry, get angry and be so many different ways about marriage," Nikki shared with E! News exclusively. "I feel like for my fan base, my Bella Army, I should let them tune into my wedding."

"But I also don't want, because it's being filmed, to take away from the special moment," she continued. "It's definitely something I have to think about, but as long as I can keep it to as much of that real moment that it is, I definitely would."