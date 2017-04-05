Mama June might be looking for love, but her youngest daughter is certainly tied down!

E! News sat down with the reality TV star and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, and despite her mom's incredible weight loss transformation, it's Alana that has a special guy in her life.

When asked if she thinks Mama June is jealous of her little one, Honey Boo Boo told us, "Probably, because her 11-year-old daughter has a boyfriend but she doesn't."

"No, I'm not," Mama June quipped in response, adding an eye roll for extra sass.