Mama June might be looking for love, but her youngest daughter is certainly tied down!
E! News sat down with the reality TV star and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, and despite her mom's incredible weight loss transformation, it's Alana that has a special guy in her life.
When asked if she thinks Mama June is jealous of her little one, Honey Boo Boo told us, "Probably, because her 11-year-old daughter has a boyfriend but she doesn't."
"No, I'm not," Mama June quipped in response, adding an eye roll for extra sass.
So what juicy details did the former pageant queen divulge about her love interest? Well, not much, as she immediately started blushing and put her hand over head as she told us, "You're going in deep."
Honey Boo Boo did reveal his name is Justin and her favorite part about him is, "Uh, his personality." Oh, young love!
There is one man the reality star couldn't stop talking about, and his name is Zac Efron. The mother-daughter duo sounded off on their celebrity crushes, and Honey Boo Boo declared rather proudly, "I love me some Zac Efron!"
She's also a pretty big Drakefan and can rock out to "Hotline Bling" with the best of them.
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.