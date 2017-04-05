Khloe Kardashian Says Losing Bruce Jenner Was a "Huge Blow" to Her: "My Second Dad…Was Taken Away From Me"
John Cena has said for years that he doesn't want to be a father, but has he changed his mind?
On Tuesday, newly engaged Nikki Bella sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News and she talked about the possibility of having kids with her fiancé John.
When asked about starting a family, Nikki explained that she doesn't think about it because she knows John still doesn't want to become a dad.
She revealed, "John had mentioned this a long time ago when he wanted to get married, he said, 'I just don't want you to ever think that if I want to marry you and I marry you that means that I want to be a father.'"
Nikki Bella Confirms She's Taking a Post-Engagement Break From WWE Due to Injury: ''I Just Hope One Day I Can Make It Back''
Nikki continued, "And I told him, 'I 100 percent agree. I know that no matter what, you don't want to be a dad.' So I don't even think about that and now getting married I don't even have hopes of a kid. If John all of a sudden one day wanted a kid? Because he's like, 'Hey, let's do it.' Well, I'm totally game and I think my ovaries will be good for a long time."
And even though she doesn't have "any hope for it," she says that doesn't mean she doesn't "pray about it."
