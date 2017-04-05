John Cena has said for years that he doesn't want to be a father, but has he changed his mind?

On Tuesday, newly engaged Nikki Bella sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News and she talked about the possibility of having kids with her fiancé John.

When asked about starting a family, Nikki explained that she doesn't think about it because she knows John still doesn't want to become a dad.

She revealed, "John had mentioned this a long time ago when he wanted to get married, he said, 'I just don't want you to ever think that if I want to marry you and I marry you that means that I want to be a father.'"