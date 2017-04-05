Khloe Kardashian Says Losing Bruce Jenner Was a "Huge Blow" to Her: "My Second Dad…Was Taken Away From Me"
Mama June is single and ready to mingle!
As fans begin to wonder what's next for the reality TV star after undergoing a major lifestyle change and dropping nearly 300 pounds, E! News caught up with Mama June and her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, about her return to the dating scene.
So what better way to dip Mama June's toes back in the dating pool than with a hilarious celebrity dating game? We asked the mother-daughter duo their thoughts on potential A-list suitors, and no surprise here, Mama June and Honey Boo Boo didn't hold back.
As for the spunky 11-year-old, she offered a hard pass to Brad Pitt and Justin Bieber, but isn't opposed to her mama dating Drake or Jake Gyllenhaal.
When it comes to the newly single lady herself, she wasn't sure who Drake was (cue Honey Boo Boo singing the rapper's "Hotline Bling") and had no interest in linking up with Mr. Pitt. Mama June also confused Ben Affleckfor Pitt asking, "He was with Jennifer Aniston, wasn't he?"
L-O-L.
So is there any celeb that earned Mama June and Honey Boo Boo's stamp of approval? Well, the latter is a huge fan of Zac Efron. "I love me some Zac Efron," Alana gushed, after repeating "Yes! Yes! Yes!" more than just a few times. Chris Evansalso made the cut, so line up, fellas!
Mama June's little girl added, "Celebrities are kind of hot these days. I mean, she can do whatever her little heart desires."
For more Mama June-Honey Boo Boo realness, watch the video above!
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.