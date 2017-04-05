Mama June is single and ready to mingle!

As fans begin to wonder what's next for the reality TV star after undergoing a major lifestyle change and dropping nearly 300 pounds, E! News caught up with Mama June and her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, about her return to the dating scene.

So what better way to dip Mama June's toes back in the dating pool than with a hilarious celebrity dating game? We asked the mother-daughter duo their thoughts on potential A-list suitors, and no surprise here, Mama June and Honey Boo Boo didn't hold back.

As for the spunky 11-year-old, she offered a hard pass to Brad Pitt and Justin Bieber, but isn't opposed to her mama dating Drake or Jake Gyllenhaal.