Disney
Britney Spears is stepping back into the Disney spotlight in a big way!
It's been 23 years since she starred as a mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club, and now she's about to make a return at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards where she's being honored with the first-ever "Icon Award."
The award was created to recognize "a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans," which Spears obviously has and continues to do.
Phil Guerini, the Vice President of Music Strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide and the General Manager of the Radio Disney Network couldn't help but praise Spears' influence on Disney fans.
"Having just celebrated 20 years of Radio Disney in 2016, we are excited to introduce the RDMA 'Icon' Award as special recognition of an artist whose music has been loved and adored by generations of Radio Disney fans," Guerini said. "We are proud to celebrate Britney as the first recipient for this award acknowledging her chart-topping career on Radio Disney since 1998."
In 2014, Spears took home the Radio Disney award for Best Song That Makes You Smile for "Ooh La La." The song was also nominated that year for Favorite Song From a Movie.
The Princess of Pop will accept her award on Saturday, April 29, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will be complete with performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara, Noah Cyrus, Julia Michaels and more.
You can catch it all when the show airs Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. EST on Disney.