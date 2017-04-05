You know the expression, "Don't play with your food?" Chris Pratt has never heard it.

In between takes on the set of Universal Pictures' upcoming Jurassic World sequel, the 37-year-old actor filmed another installment of his viral "What's My Snack?" series. Pratt, who is on a diet, shared the new video on Facebook Wednesday and decided to shake things up by rapping: "What's up? It's your boy Chris Pratt / Coming back with an episode of What's My Snack? / Last chapter / You ain't seen nothin' / What's my snack? / It's a carrot cake muffin / I'll be stuffin' this muff up in my grill / Look at the carrot cake crumbs I spill / I don't even like it but I'm eatin' it still / 'Cause I'm sitting her witherin' away to nothin' / Uh-oh, eating carrot cake muffin."

Who knew the actor could beat box, too?