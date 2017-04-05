Chris Evansand Jenny Slate were back in each other's arms last night, but it wasn't romantic.
The former couple posed for pictures together at the premiere of their new movie, Gifted, reuniting in front of cameras for the first time since their breakup in February.
Both were dressed in gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana ensembles. Evans looked dapper in a patterned suit with a navy blue tie, while his ex-girlfriend turned heads in a strapless, floral gown, which she accessorized with a gorgeous up-do and pink lipstick.
They kept things lighthearted, laughing on the red carpet and even complimenting one another's work on the film.
In fact, when Slate was asked about how Evans stepped into a totally different role for the movie, she gushed, "He's excellent. He is so excellent."
She added, "I am glad that people love the film. It's a really sweet one, and we all need some sweetness."
However, despite the "sweetness" that the movie has become, they did have a couple on-set blunders. For example, Slate admitted she accidentally kneed Evans in his you-know-what during a makeout scene.
"We only had three takes or so, so it's like, there's nothing romantic about it," Slate told E! News' Marc Malkin. "We were shooting on film so that also means you really don't want to make a mistake. So it was, I felt like it was all knees and elbows."
When asked about the incident at Tuesday's premiere, Evans laughed. "Yeah, the makeout scene, stumbling onto the bed there may have been a knee in a less than comfortable place."
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Evans and Slate split up in February after nine months together, and as of the end of March, Slate admitted she hadn't spoken to him.
"When Chris and I started dating, my husband and I had only been separated for a couple of months," slate said in an interview with New York Magazine. "Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that's still something that you need to mourn...Chris is on a different speed than me."
She continued, "We're not on bad terms, but we haven't really seen each other, spoken a lot. I think it's probably best. I'd love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever."
Gifted hits theaters April 12.