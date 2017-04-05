Chris Evansand Jenny Slate were back in each other's arms last night, but it wasn't romantic.

The former couple posed for pictures together at the premiere of their new movie, Gifted, reuniting in front of cameras for the first time since their breakup in February.

Both were dressed in gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana ensembles. Evans looked dapper in a patterned suit with a navy blue tie, while his ex-girlfriend turned heads in a strapless, floral gown, which she accessorized with a gorgeous up-do and pink lipstick.

They kept things lighthearted, laughing on the red carpet and even complimenting one another's work on the film.