Mama June is finally getting her revenge moment.

In the latest clip from her reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot, the mother-of-four finally gets to show off her new, size 4 figure to her ex, Sugar Bear—who happened to be one of the biggest reasons she went through with the weight loss surgery.

Now, she's finally getting her chance as she makes her way back to her old house in McIntyre, GA.—where Sugar Bear still lives with his new love, Jennifer Lamb—for the first time after dropping nearly 150 pounds.