Mama June is finally getting her revenge moment.
In the latest clip from her reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot, the mother-of-four finally gets to show off her new, size 4 figure to her ex, Sugar Bear—who happened to be one of the biggest reasons she went through with the weight loss surgery.
Now, she's finally getting her chance as she makes her way back to her old house in McIntyre, GA.—where Sugar Bear still lives with his new love, Jennifer Lamb—for the first time after dropping nearly 150 pounds.
In the teaser for the show, Mama June admits, "I haven't been in this town in a minute. Just being back in McIntryre brings back a lot of bad memories. People that haven't seen me in a couple years are going to be shocked."
While pulling up to her old home, she starts questioning everything as some negative energy overtakes her.
WeTV
"Like, what the f--k am I doing here? That's the house that I used to live in with the kids when Alana was little," June recalls. "Yeah, they've done a lot of work to the house, and it looks better, but it's still the same damn house. That house doesn't serve good memories either."
In fact, she can't help but feel a bit nervous as she's overwhelmed by old memories.
"I know I look good, but I am kind of nervous because this will be the first time I've seen Sugar Bear since the surgery," she admitted. "And I don't know what he's going to think. I don't know if I'm ready for this."
WeTV
Well, it appears she had absolutely nothing to worry about. Upon seeing her for the first time, Sugar Bear was blown away, and the clip ends with his mouth dropping as he gasps, "Holy s--t!"
During an episode last week, Mama June admitted the purpose for losing weight was to show Sugar Bear "what he's missing."
She said, "My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous."
However, she's since changed her tone. "It's no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally."
Still, we can't wait to see Sugar Bear's full reaction. Catch it all when Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.