Jimmy Fallon Turns a Blake Shelton Song Into a Gwen Stefani Parody

It's hard not to tease Blake Shelton about his relationship with Gwen Stefani.

When the Voice mentor appeared on The Tonight Show in Orlando Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon found a clever way to work Stefani into the conversation. It began when he asked Shelton about his album, If I'm Honest, and the track he was set to sing, "Every Time I Hear That Song."

"What's the name of that song again? I love it," Fallon lied. "I was singing it today."

"Oh, really?" Shelton asked. "Let's hear a little bit of it."

Fallon improvised his own lyrics, using Paul Young's 1985 cover of Hall & Oates' "Everytime You Go Away" as his melody: "Every time I hear that song / You take a piece of me with you / Ooh, ooh / Every time I hear that song / Whoa-oh / You take a piece of me with you/ Ooh, ooh, ooh."