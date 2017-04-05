Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paley Center
Calling all Gladiators, it's finally time to ring in a very special anniversary.
Today doesn't just symbolize one more day until TGIT. Instead, it marks five years since Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and the rest of the Scandal cast had their first episode premiere on ABC.
While we have no doubt that the cast will commemorate the special occasion on Instagram later today, we can't help but point out one important fact involving this special crew.
They started celebrating 365 days ago.
Let's rewind to April 5, 2016 when the cast posted several heartfelt (and throwback) posts from their early days on set.
Never imagined this Shonda-fueled roller coaster ride! 1st scene I shot with @kerrywashington. #5candalversary pic.twitter.com/gNp3BlFEFX— Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) April 5, 2016
"Never imagined this Shonda-fueled roller coaster ride," Tony shared on Twitter. "1st scene I shot with @KerryWashington #5candalversary." Wait, 5 years?!
Kerry bought Jamba Juice smoothies for the entire cast and crew. Katie Lowes looked back at the famous line "BITCH baby."
As for Bellamy Young, she couldn't help but thank all the fans for making Scandal one of ABC's most beloved series.
"TY #Gladiators for saving our show that first season & for being with us every step of the way & every rockin' #TGIT since then," she wrote. "WE LOVE YOU!! #GladiatorsROAR."
Perhaps all the celebrations were timed to season five of Scandal. Maybe Tony really just wanted to celebrate early. Whatever the case may be, there is no denying the staying power that is Shonda Rhimes' hit show.
This season alone, we've witnessed a deep investigation into the assassination of a President. A beloved character also completely vanished. What happened to you Huck (Guillermo Diaz)?!
While we search for answers, go on Scandal cast with your bad selves and celebrate!
Scandal airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC.