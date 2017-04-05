Calling all Gladiators, it's finally time to ring in a very special anniversary.

Today doesn't just symbolize one more day until TGIT. Instead, it marks five years since Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and the rest of the Scandal cast had their first episode premiere on ABC.

While we have no doubt that the cast will commemorate the special occasion on Instagram later today, we can't help but point out one important fact involving this special crew.

They started celebrating 365 days ago.

Let's rewind to April 5, 2016 when the cast posted several heartfelt (and throwback) posts from their early days on set.