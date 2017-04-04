We don't want New Girl to be canceled, but if that season finale ends up being the series finale, we'd actually be incredibly satisfied.

Fox hasn't made any decisions about a season seven yet, meaning tonight's episode could have been the end of the show for good. But if that ends up being the case, that was pretty much a perfect series finale, featuring all of the best and most classic sitcom tropes, with a modern New Girl twist.

First, Cece's (Hannah Simone) pregnant! And just for fun, she was the last person to find out, because other people kept answering her cell, and Sadie's (June Diane Raphael) not exactly the most professional when it comes to giving sensitive personal information out over the phone.