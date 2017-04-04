Disney Channel
That's So Raven's spinoff/sequel series is officially happening. After announcing the project in October 2016, along with her exit from The View, Raven-Symoné's Raven's Home has officially been ordered to series with production beginning in April in Los Angeles.
The show will premiere later in 2017.
Starring Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol, who will reprise their That's So Raven roles, Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels, respectively, the series finds the two friends as divorced single mothers raising their families in the same chaotic household. Things get even crazier when one of Raven's kids starts showing signs they've inherited her ability to see glimpses on the future.
Issac Brown of black-ish and Navia Robinson from Being Mary Jane will star as Raven's 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia. Jason Maybaum (Superstore) will play Chelsea's 9-year-old son Levi. Sky Katz (America's Got Talent) will play Nia's best friend Tess.
"There is only one Raven—and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all—the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement.
Raven-Symoné will serve as an executive producer on the series along side longtime write-producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinof.
That's So Raven ran for four seasons, producing 100 episodes, from 2003-2007. According to Disney Channel, the series still reaches more than a million viewers during its midnight telecasts in 2016.
The spinoff/sequel series trend is thriving right now. Full House lives on with Netflix's Fuller House and Boy Meets World's sequel series, Girl Meets World, recently wrapped a three-season run on Disney Channel.
Will you be tuning into Raven's Home?