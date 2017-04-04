Kendall Jenner Stars in Pepsi's "Jump In" Commercial

The time has come for Kendall Jenner to "Jump In."

The 21-year-old supermodel stars in Pepsi's "Jump In" commercial, released globally Tuesday. "I am thrilled to join the legendary roster of icons who have represented their generations and worked with Pepsi," the E! reality star tells E! News in a statement. "To me, Pepsi is more than just a beverage—it registers as a pop culture icon and a lifestyle that shares a voice with the generation of today. The spirit of Pepsi—living in the 'now' moment—is one that I believe in. I make a conscious effort in my everyday life and travels to enjoy every experience of today."

The ad was produced by PepsiCo's in-house content creation arm, Creators League Studio.