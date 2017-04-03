Attention Emmy voters: It's time to focus any and all of your attention on the one and only Nicole Kidman.

Sure, this year's ceremony isn't until September 17. But between Sunday night's 2017 ACM Awards and the finale of HBO's Big Little Lies, the actress deserves some serious R-E-S-P-E-C-T for her many talents.

Rewind to Sunday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when Nicole was supporting her man Keith Urban.

As soon as the first performers took to the stage, Nicole proved she was worthy of those prime front-row seats as she danced the night away. And when Faith Hill grabbed a seat next to the actress, that's when things really turned up.

"Faith and Nicole jamming," Kelsea Ballerini wrote on Snapchat after seeing how much fun the Hollywood stars were having. "YAS."