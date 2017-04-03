Inside Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's First Days of Parenthood

From Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban to Jessie James & Eric Decker: Celeb Couples Pack on the PDA at ACM Awards 2017
Welcome to the parenthood journey, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski.
It's only been a couple of weeks since the Hollywood couple welcomed their first child into the world. In a short amount of time, however, the pair has already experienced plenty of joy as mom and dad.
"Like all first time parents, they are overwhelmingly happy and overwhelmingly exhausted," a source shared with E! News exclusively.
Our insider added, "They're surrounded by loving friends and family and they can't imagine going through all of it with anyone else."
While the newlyweds have yet to reveal any personal details about their daughter, it's perfectly clear that 2017 is already turning into a very special year.
Walter McBride/WireImage
During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show, Thomas revealed that he secretly eloped with Amanda in March.
"We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing…We had a great day," he shared. "It was perfect."
According to Thomas, both parties wrote their own vows and recited them in front of Amanda's dog who was in attendance.
"She's the person I love, admire, respect most in the world," Thomas gushed to James Corden. "It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."
While a wedding was more than exciting, it was the arrival of a newborn that really had this couple pumped for the future. While supporting their new movie The Last Word, the couple gushed about their future family member.
"I'm ready to go," Amanda admitted to E! News' Marc Malkin. "I'm ready to meet the kid!" Thomas added, "I'm terrified but I couldn't be more excited. She gets the singing. I do the diaper changing."
Congratulations again to the happy couple!